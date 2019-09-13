Jazz @ the Blue Guitar: Greg Porée Group

Thursday Sep 19 7:00pm

Greg Porée Group – TICKETS ($17/$12)

Greg Porée grew up in a multi-cultural environment in Los Angeles and his career in music reflects his upbringing. He has worked with a diverse group of musicians ranging from Ray Charles and Herbie Hancock to Diana Ross, Sting, and Phoebe Snow. His influences also cover a great chasm from Bach to the Beatles, and from Villa-Lobos to Motown. He was lead guitarist on the hit BBC show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for eight years, and can be heard on landmark albums by Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Stanley Turrentine, Randy Crawford, Albert King, Ahmad Jamal, Benny Golson, Donald Byrd, and James Blunt. He produced groundbreaking solo albums in association with Sting for world music master Vinx, and was musical director for Sonny and Cher, The Supremes, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Joan Baez. He will be joined by Isaias Elpes on bass and Joey Heredia on drums.