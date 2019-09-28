Jazz @ the Blue Guitar: Todd Hunter Quartet

Thursday Oct 3 7:00pm

Todd Hunter Quartet – TICKETS ($17/$12)

From San Diego to Greenwich Village and around the world, Todd Hunter has delighted audiences and won the regard of fellow musicians. Midway through San Diego State University, he took off for New York and immersed himself in the Big Apple’s legendary jazz scene. There, he continued to educate his ears and hone his technique in the company of Ahmad Jamal, Joe Henderson, Tommy Flanagan and Mel Lewis. He accompanied Dionne Warwick, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston on their Soul Divas tour, and he continues to tour internationally with Dionne. He has been a featured performer with the Brian Setzer Orchestra and shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Jeffrey Osborne, Gladys Knight, and Smokey Robinson. But his passion for jazz endures through opportunities to play alongside artists such as Nancy Wilson, Kenny Burrell, and Diane Reeves. He’ll be joined by Brian Swartz on trumpet, Kevin O’Neal on bass, and Matt Gordy on drums.