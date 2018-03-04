Judson Studios Tour

Thursday, March 8 at 2pm

Judson Studios: 200 S. Avenue 66, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Come tour the oldest family-run stained glass studio in America every second Thursday of the month! Spread out over two facilities – an historic 1900s craftsman-inspired Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark, and a brand new contemporary facility – you’ll see local artisans handcrafting exquisite traditional and modern glasswork. Make sure you stop by our gift shop to see hand crafted fused and stained glass artworks. Own a piece of LA history!

Fee: $15.00 per person (20% Discount for students and senior citizens) Pay upon arrival.

Your first stop will be at 200 South Avenue 66, LA, CA 90042. Your second stop, just a minute’s drive away, is the new state-of-the-art studio located at 143 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

To reserve your place on the tour, or for group inquiries, please email tours@judsonstudios.com and include your name and how many will be joining you.