KIWANIS 4TH OF JULY BREAKFAST
July 4 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am$8
|Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast
Location: South Pasadena Fire Station, 817 Mound Avenue (enter on Hope Street, between Fremont Avenue and Mound Avenue)
Time: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Pancake Breakfast Tickets, Day of: $8.00 per person, kids under 6 years old eat for free.
Pancake Breakfast Tickets, Presale (Beginning 6/20): $8.00 per person, kids under 6 years old eat for free.
– South Pasadena Senior Center, 1102 Oxley Street
– Bristol Farms, 606 Fair Oaks Avenue
– Charlie’s Coffee House, 266 Monterey Road
– Dinosaur Farm, 1510 Mission Street
– Jones Coffee Roasters, 1006 Mission Street
– Mission Framing, 1501 Mission Street
– Re-Imagine Your Home, 1518 Mission Street
– UPS Store, 1107 Fair Oaks Avenue
– South Pasadena-San Marino YMCA, 1605 Garfield Avenue
