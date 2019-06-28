KIWANIS 4TH OF JULY BREAKFAST

Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

Location: South Pasadena Fire Station, 817 Mound Avenue (enter on Hope Street, between Fremont Avenue and Mound Avenue)

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast Tickets, Day of: $8.00 per person, kids under 6 years old eat for free.

Pancake Breakfast Tickets, Presale (Beginning 6/20): $8.00 per person, kids under 6 years old eat for free.

– South Pasadena Fire Station, 817 Mound Avenue

– South Pasadena Senior Center, 1102 Oxley Street

– Bristol Farms, 606 Fair Oaks Avenue

– Charlie’s Coffee House, 266 Monterey Road

– Dinosaur Farm, 1510 Mission Street

– Jones Coffee Roasters, 1006 Mission Street

– Mission Framing, 1501 Mission Street

– Re-Imagine Your Home, 1518 Mission Street

– UPS Store, 1107 Fair Oaks Avenue

– South Pasadena-San Marino YMCA, 1605 Garfield Avenue