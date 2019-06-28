Opening Night for Movies in the Park

Trending
- City Defends Home Inspection, Cites Violations, Seeks Mediation In Dispute With Resident
- Todd Brown, Longtime SPMS Teacher, Dies at 46
- It’s Last Licks for SP’s Fire Goats
- Fall ‘Crawl’ Lets South Pasadena Party Art-y
- Empty Feeling as SPARC Exits
- Vaping Forum On Tap At SPHS
- South Pasadena ‘Pumpkin Patch’ A Go-To Place for Smiles
- UPDATED: ‘I Am Being Bullied’: Warrant & Search Rattle Resident In Dispute With City
